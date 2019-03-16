How a YouTube feud ended in murder

Video

A rivalry between two gangs that resulted in the murder of a 17-year-old boy was played out in music videos posted on YouTube.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, who was stabbed 15 times in Ipswich on 2 June, was part of the Neno gang, based in the IP3 postcode of the town.

He was murdered in retaliation for a spat between Neno and rival gang J-Block.

Videos posted by the gangs have been viewed thousands of times and feature raps about poverty, drugs, money and women.

Former Ipswich youth worker Reco Smith said: "They're promoting that that's the correct way of life.

"They need to realise that they don't need to put that into reality."