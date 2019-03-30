'Beach party' held for 400 sausage dogs
About 400 dachshunds have gathered on a beach for a group walk.

Sausage dog owners from across the country met in Southwold in Suffolk for the fifth staging of the event.

Organiser Laura Baggott said: "It's just a beach party for sausage dogs. I just love them."

The event was in aid of charity that supports dogs with a spinal condition called intervertebral disc disease, which affects about one in four dachshunds.

