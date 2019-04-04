'Our Sunday League side trained with Pep'

Video

Training under Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is the stuff of dreams for many footballers - but this Sunday League side could not believe their luck.

Kitchener Taverners play more than 15 tiers below the Premier League, but their YouTube exploits - where they upload every match with commentary, action replays and team graphics - caught the eye of football fan site Copa90.

Through it they were invited from Ipswich to Manchester for a day's training, where they made an impression under their interim manager.

"I'll never forget this experience, that's all I'll say about it," said Kitchener player Lee Leparvlo.