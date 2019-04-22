Video

A passion for military memorabilia has led to 73-year-old Rod Scott creating a "museum" in his shed with 1,200 guns and 150 swords.

The collection, which he occasionally opens to visitors, also includes 900 medals and thousands of other items.

Mr Scott, from Suffolk, said he wanted to showcase the history of military equipment and how combat had changed.

"When other people wanted to drive trains and play football, I wanted a museum at a very young age," he said.

"I was bid £5m [for the collection] a few years ago, so it's worth in excess of that, but it doesn't mean anything because it's not going to be sold."