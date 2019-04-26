Man jailed over bingo attack on woman, 79

Video

A man has been jailed for the robbery of a 79-year-old woman who was knocked to the ground on her way to play bingo.

The victim, now aged 81, "suffers from bad dreams and paranoia and no longer feels safe in her own home," Det Sgt Craig Powell from Suffolk police said.

Rhys Burroughs, 32, of Colchester Road, Ipswich, was sentenced to eight years at Ipswich Crown Court.

He was found guilty of robbing the woman in Victoria Street, Ipswich in November 2017. He also admitted a burglary elsewhere in the town.

Mr Powell said: "I cannot imagine what goes through the mind of a man aged in his 30s to assault and rob a woman aged in her late 70s.

"It was a despicable act targeting an entirely innocent lady."