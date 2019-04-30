YouTube rappers jailed over stab death

Video

Three gang rappers, along with two other men, have been jailed for killing a teenager in Ipswich.

A rivalry between two gangs, played out in music videos posted on YouTube, resulted in the murder of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.

He was stabbed 15 times on 2 June in retaliation for a clash between the Neno and J-Block gangs earlier that day.

Passing sentence at Ipswich Crown Court, judge Martyn Levett said: "When they identified their target, they chased him, hunted him down as a pack and set upon him in a pitiless attack."