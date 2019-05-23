Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The first chicks to hatch at the Tower in decades get a landlord guardian.
Three raven chicks, the first to have hatched at the Tower of London in decades, are to be raised at a Suffolk country pub.
Landlord Mike Keen, who has a pet raven of his own, has taken on the chicks as a friend of the Tower's ravenmaster.
Mr Keen said raising the chicks to create a "bloodline at the Tower" was a "massive responsibility".
23 May 2019
