Drone video shows forest fire aftermath

Video

Video taken by a firefighter flying a drone shows the aftermath of a forest fire that burned for about 10 hours.

The footage shows scorched trees at King's Forest near Bury St Edmunds, where 16 fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called on Saturday morning..

About 3000 sq m (9843 sq ft) of land was affected by the fire and the cause was being investigated

In a post on Twitter, Suffolk Fire and Rescue crew commander Alex Smith said: "Already we are seeing forest fires in Suffolk causing a lot of damage and draining resources."