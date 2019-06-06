'I drove a D-Day tank with a broken hand'

Video

A World War Two soldier has told how he drove a tank on D-Day beach landings despite having a broken hand.

Richard Heather, 94, from Peterborough, served in the 7th Armoured Division, better known as the Desert Rats.

After training in Norfolk, he boarded a ship in Felixstowe, Suffolk.

On 6 June 1944, he drove his Cromwell tank on to Gold Beach in Normandy, despite trapping his hand in the hatch of his tank on the eve of D-Day.