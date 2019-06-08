Video

Britain's disabled strong woman champion has spoken about competing with the "MS monster" inside her.

Jo Dunnett, 42, was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis - a condition which affects the nerves - at the age of 25.

Seventeen years later, she has won the British strong woman title, despite only stepping in to a gym six years ago.

Ms Dunnett, from Sudbury, Suffolk, is now looking forward to the world championships, saying building up her strength has been her "release".

"Honestly, living with MS is my idea of hell. It's a constant, constant battle every day," said Ms Dunnett.

She wants to encourage others into the sport, saying having a disability does not mean "you can't work out".