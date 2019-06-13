Children evacuated from bus fire

Video

Almost 60 children had to be evacuated from a double-decker bus when it caught fire.

The coach was taking 58 pupils on a school trip when the blaze broke out on the A1101 in Bury St Edmunds.

All passengers, including 14 adults, were taken to safety and no-one was injured.

Window cleaner Sean Hale, who videoed the fire, said "The tyres exploded in the fire and you could see all the diesel spilling out."

Collins Coaches, which owns the bus, did not wish to comment.