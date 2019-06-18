Nine year old drums with Lenny Kravitz

Video

A nine-year-old drummer got the chance to jam with Lenny Kravitz before his recent gig at London's O2 Arena.

Nandi Bushell, from Ipswich, was invited to meet the singer-songwriter after he spotted videos of her drumming on Instagram.

The family was shocked when Kravitz, famous for hits Are You Gonna Go My Way? and Fly Away, made contact.

John Bushell said his initial reaction was: "This is crazy! Lenny's asking for our phone number!"

Nandi began drumming aged five and also recently featured in a John Lewis advert.