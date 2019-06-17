Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stowmarket housing queue: 'I camped in my car to secure my home'
Imagine sleeping out in your car for days on end to get the property of your dreams with a £50 deposit...
That's exactly what some would-be residents of Stowmarket did in the early 1970s.
-
17 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-48670238/stowmarket-housing-queue-i-camped-in-my-car-to-secure-my-homeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window