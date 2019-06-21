Sandy Martin: My life as a gay MP

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich MP Sandy Martin on life as a gay politician
The MP for Ipswich said he had to make a decision whether to be "the gay politician in the village" or a politician who happened to be gay.
Sandy Martin made the comment as he discussed his sexuality with the media for the first time, ahead of Suffolk Pride week.
The Labour MP said he had never hidden the fact he was gay and would speak up when needed, but his main focus in parliament had been on other issues.
Mr Martin also said he never experienced any homophobic abuse from fellow councillors during his 20 years at Suffolk County Council.
-
21 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-48706285/ipswich-mp-sandy-martin-on-life-as-a-gay-politicianRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window