'Suffolk Heart' poem celebrates county
A poem has been produced to celebrate the wonder of Suffolk on its third annual Suffolk Day.
Local poet Dean Parkin wrote "Suffolk Heart", which explores the county's heritage and culture.
More than 100 events are taking place from 21 to 23 June to mark the occasion, including a Suffolk Pride parade, an Ipswich Windrush Celebration and the Orwell Challenge walk.
The poem has been performed for the BBC by Ipswich schoolgirl Estera and local farmer Tom Walne.
Videography by Stuart Howells and Dawn Gerber.
21 Jun 2019
