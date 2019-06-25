Media player
Martlesham Cat rescued after days trapped in bunker
Volunteers spent three days rescuing a cat that had become stuck in a World War Two bunker.
Ginger feline Droptop was missing in Martlesham, Suffolk, until his cries for help were eventually heard inside the concrete structure.
Attempts to rescue the cat with a pole and a makeshift carpet ramp failed, so volunteer firefighters were forced to get the sledgehammers and drills out.
After a number of hours chipping away at the building, they eventually got inside and pulled the unhurt moggy to safety.
25 Jun 2019
