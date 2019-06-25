Video

Volunteers spent three days rescuing a cat that had become stuck in a World War Two bunker.

Ginger feline Droptop was missing in Martlesham, Suffolk, until his cries for help were eventually heard inside the concrete structure.

Attempts to rescue the cat with a pole and a makeshift carpet ramp failed, so volunteer firefighters were forced to get the sledgehammers and drills out.

After a number of hours chipping away at the building, they eventually got inside and pulled the unhurt moggy to safety.