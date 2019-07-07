Video

A man who was inspired to start fitness classes while homeless has set up a yoga session at a cathedral.

Justin Bone is a former alcoholic and found the gym was the only place that was open at 06:00 when he was kicked out of a garage he slept in.

He turned his life around and now puts on fitness sessions in grand buildings that help improve relaxation and wellbeing.

Mr Bone held his first yoga and meditation session at St Edmundsbury Cathedral in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, and plans to hold similar events elsewhere.