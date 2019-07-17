Drone view as fire ravages 20-acre wheatfield
Drone view as fire ravages Suffolk wheatfield

Dozens of firefighters were called to tackle a 20-acre wheatfield fire.

Nineteen fire engines were at the scene at the peak of the blaze in Foxhall near Ipswich, which broke out at about 14:15 BST.

Nigel Vincent, of Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service, said strong winds had caused the fire to spread but crews had managed to protect a wooded area.

By 17:00 the fire was under control, though the cause had not yet been identified.

