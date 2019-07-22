Media player
Glastonbury appeal teen meets singing idol Sigrid
A 13-year-old girl who shot to prominence after being seen crying and singing throughout the set of Sigrid at Glastonbury Festival has finally met her idol.
Norwegian singer Sigrid spotted the Nina at the festival last month and a social media appeal was then launched to find her.
Nina was tracked down and was invited to see Sigrid perform on Sunday at the Latitude Festival in Suffolk.
