The huge heroin haul hidden under bathrobes

Border officials have shown the scale of a huge heroin haul that was discovered under bathrobes in a shipping container.

Thought to be one of the UK's largest drugs finds, nearly 400kg (62st 13lb) of the Class A drug was discovered at Felixstowe docks, Suffolk.

The shipment was unloaded and the empty container was allowed to continue to Antwerp, Belgium, under police surveillance.

It was picked up by a lorry and driven to Rotterdam, Netherlands, where two men were arrested.

A UK man, from Bromsgrove, West Midlands, is also being questioned.