Rediscovering a childhood interest for "doodling" has helped an Ipswich man forge an art career.

As a boy, Adam Riches used to mess around with pens and pencils and draw historical figures.

His talent has led him to working as a full-time artist, with his ink-on-paper work selling for hundreds of pounds.

"I was always interested in drawing as a child and drawing from my imagination... I feel lucky to take something I did when I was younger and develop that into a career," he said.

Mr Riches has held a solo exhibition in London and is featuring work at Pulse Art Fair on Miami Beach in December.

