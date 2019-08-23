Ed Sheeran: I was younger then

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Sheeran: Ipswich garden party gigs and the early years
Ed Sheeran's record-breaking Divide tour concludes with four homecoming gigs in Suffolk.
The musician regularly played small venues to sell-out crowds across the east of England, thrilling early fans with house gigs and impromptu performances.
Up to 160,000 people are expected to watch the singer-songwriter during the four performances at Chantry Park in Ipswich.
The tour has surpassed U2's 7.3 million record attendance and has averaged 34,541 people per show over the 255 shows.
-
23 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-49450366/ed-sheeran-ipswich-garden-party-gigs-and-the-early-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window