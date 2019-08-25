Ed Sheeran: I was younger then

Media player
A look at Ed's early years as the global star plays a run of Suffolk homecoming gigs.
Ed Sheeran's record-breaking Divide tour concludes with four homecoming gigs in Suffolk.
The musician regularly played small venues to sell-out crowds across the east of England, thrilling early fans with house gigs and impromptu performances.
Up to 160,000 people are expected to watch the singer-songwriter during the four performances at Chantry Park in Ipswich.
25 Aug 2019
