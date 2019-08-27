Media player
In pictures: East of England bakes in Bank Holiday sun
People have been busy enjoying - or avoiding - sizzling temperatures across the east of England, as the school holidays come to a close.
Temperatures broke an August Bank Holiday record in the UK, reaching 33.3C (91.94F) in west London, with similar highs recorded in East Anglia.
Last month, the UK's highest ever temperature was officially recorded in Cambridge when 38.7C was measured.
BBC Weather Watchers have been busy capturing the latest sunny scenes across the region.
