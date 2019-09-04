Footage shows UK's largest heroin seizure
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Footage shows UK's largest heroin haul at Felixstowe

The discovery of the UK's largest seizure of heroin has been caught on camera.

Nearly 1,300kg of the drug was found on a container ship at the port of Felixstowe on 30 August.

Pictures show Border Force officers removing packets of the drug, which had been stitched inside a fake cargo of towels and bathrobes.

The National Crime Agency said the haul would have had a street value of at least £120m.

Dutch police arrested four people in connection with the inquiry at a warehouse in Rotterdam.

  • 04 Sep 2019
Go to next video: County lines and the children they exploit