World's largest container ship arrives in UK

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
World's largest container ship arrives at Felixstowe
A container ship said to be the largest in the world has arrived in the UK.
MSC Gulsun can carry 23,756 containers in rows of 24 across. It is nearly 62m (203ft) wide and 400m (1312ft) long.
It docked in Felixstowe, Suffolk, in the early hours of Friday after an overnight trip from Rotterdam, which was delayed by strong winds.
The ship is expected to leave for East Asia on Saturday.
-
06 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-49610297/world-s-largest-container-ship-arrives-at-felixstoweRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window