Horse box turned into Army veteran wellbeing hub

Video

A former soldier has converted a horse box into his second mobile wellbeing hub to help veterans suffering post-traumatic stress.

Nigel Seaman, from Ipswich, set up Combat2Coffee - a pop-up coffee shop in his caravan – earlier this year after experiencing mental health issues when he left the Army.

The former Royal Anglian drives his shop to events across the east of England and gives veterans and their families a chance to openly talk about their problems.

It has proved so successful he has kitted out a second mobile hub to help even more people.

A percentage of his takings goes to charity Combat Stress, which helped Mr Seaman recover.