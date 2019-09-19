CCTV released 20 years after teenager's murder

Video

Police investigating the abduction and murder of a teenager 20 years ago have released CCTV footage from a field where her body was found.

Victoria Hall, 17, from Trimley St Mary in Suffolk, went missing on her way home from a nightclub on 19 September 1999.

Her naked body was discovered in a water-filled ditch five days later but her murderer has never been found.

Newly released pictures show a van driver looking around the area in Creeting St Peter the month after Victoria’s body was found and a group with torches going into the field at night.

Det Ch Insp Caroline Millar, said: "Suffolk police has not given up - and will never give up - on catching the person or persons responsible for Victoria’s murder."