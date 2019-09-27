Photo-finish decides Shetland Pony Grand National

Video

A photo-finish was needed to determine the winner of the Shetland Pony Grand National.

Zak Kent, 12, was handed the victory beating second place rider Lucas Murphy by a nose-length.

Thirteen riders took part in the charity race at Newmarket Racecourse over a distance of two-and-a-half furlongs - four miles shorter than the fully-sized race at Aintree.

Rules dictate the jockeys have to be between nine and 14 years old and be under 5ft tall.