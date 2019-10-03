Drugs raids lead to 18 arrests in Suffolk
Police have made 18 arrests during an operation to target class A drug supply.

Ten warrants were executed at properties in areas including Bury St Edmunds and Haverhill on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Seventeen men and one woman, ranging in age from 14 to 48, were arrested.

Supt Kim Warner said Suffolk police want to "ensure the county remains a hostile environment" for drug dealers.

