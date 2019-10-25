Orwell Bridge: Unseen construction footage

Media player
Orwell Bridge: Unseen anniversary footage of Ipswich landmark build
Memories and key moments in the lifespan of the Orwell Bridge in Suffolk have been revealed in private video footage released to mark its 40th anniversary.
Work on the concrete bridge, which has a main span of 190m (623ft), started in 1979. It opened to road traffic in 1982 to carry what is now the A14 over the River Orwell just south of Ipswich.
Amateur videographer Michael Speight took the footage for his own archive during the build.
Weather permitting, about 60,000 vehicles cross it daily.
