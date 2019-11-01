'My 100 sketches to help farmers' mental health'

Media player
Suffolk artist's sketches raising funds for farmers' mental health
An artist has completed her "100 drawings in 100 days" challenge to raise money for farmers suffering with mental health problems.
Kate Batchelor, from Kessingland, sketched every day at locations across Norfolk and Suffolk from July.
Her drawings will be sold at an exhibition at the Norfolk Showground, near Norwich, this month.
A percentage of the money raised will go to charity YANA (You Are Not Alone), which supports the farming community.
Ms Batchelor said she grew up on a farm and understood "the stresses and strains" that workers faced.
