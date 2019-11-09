How to be a YouTube star

Video

A YouTube fashion and lifestyle superstar has been providing tips on how to make a living out of the video sharing platform.

Becca Rose has been advising fellow Ipswich residents and footballing brothers Byron and Jerome Ingham about how to improve their presence on the site.

The pair have more than 10,000 subscribers to their channel, which features films about their Sunday League team Kitchener Taverners.

Ms Rose, who has more than 265,000 followers, started uploading her own films to boost her self-confidence.