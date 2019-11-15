Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC Children in Need: 'I'm gay and I have no gender and that's fine'
A non-binary teenager says a charity supported by BBC Children in Need has helped them cope with their feelings of sexuality and gender.
Alex, 16, turned to Ipswich-based Outreach Youth, a project that supports the LGBTQ+ community in Suffolk, after they struggled to understand how they felt.
"I think that would have just taken me a second if I went... when I was that young," said Alex.
In 2018, £5.2m was raised for BBC Children in Need by people in the East of England.
-
15 Nov 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-50435026/bbc-children-in-need-i-m-gay-and-i-have-no-gender-and-that-s-fineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window