Festive dippers raise thousands for good causes

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Festive East Coast dippers raise thousands for good causes
People have been plunging into the sea around the East Coast to help local charities at Christmas.
The festive dip is a long-standing tradition in many of the region's seaside towns including Lowestoft, Felixstowe, Cromer, Hunstanton and Clacton.
Sea temperatures were recorded at about 6.5C (44F) over Christmas Day and Boxing Day.
-
27 Dec 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-50926394/festive-east-coast-dippers-raise-thousands-for-good-causesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window