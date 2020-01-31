Brexit: What does it mean for my business?
Preparations, port delays and planning for a potential no-deal - these are some of your big Brexit questions.

BBC East business correspondent Richard Bond has been answering some of the queries from businesses in Suffolk.

The UK formally leaves the European Union (EU) at 23:00 GMT on Friday, 31 January.

It will immediately enter an 11-month transition period.

