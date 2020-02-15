The teen hat-trick hero 'dreaming' of FA Cup glory

Video

A teenager whose hat-trick helped her team reach the last 16 of the FA Cup for the first time ever says the "dream is a goal and a win".

Maddie Biggs, 16, is the youngest player for Ipswich Town Women and scored three goals against Huddersfield to secure a place in the fifth round.

The centre-forward from Romford, London, says she is looking forward to playing against her own heroes.

The Tractor Girls will play last year's champions Manchester City on Sunday.