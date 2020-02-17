'They sacrificed their lives to help the English'

Video

Childhood memories of an American B-17 bomber crashing into a Suffolk river have been recalled by an 89-year-old harbour master.

The Flying Fortress ditched into the River Deben at Ramsholt, Suffolk, just six minutes after it took off on 20 February 1945. Eight airmen died and two survived.

George Collins, who was 14 at the time, said: "We came down at night and you could just see the tail end sticking out of the water."

He said the men on board had "sacrificed their lives to help the English".

A memorial service will be held at Ramsholt Quay at 11:00 GMT on Thursday, with a flypast by RAF Mildenhall.