'Back on the bike I almost lost my life on'

A teenage speedway rider who suffered a brain injury in a crash has got back on his bike after an eight-month recovery.

Sam Norris, 16, from Suffolk, had to learn how to walk and talk again after the accident during a race in Glasgow in June 2019.

He now hopes to return to the sport professionally in 2021 and ultimately dreams of becoming a world champion.

He said: "You're back riding a bike that you almost, sadly, lost your life on. To get back on a bike shows how much determination I have to get back to the sport."