Dashcam has captured the moment a lorry overturned "at speed" and was left dangling above a dual carriageway.

The crash happened on the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk which links the A12 and the A14, causing part of the railing to drop on to a vehicle below.

Petru-ionut Lungu, 33, of Trimley St Martin, Suffolk, admitted careless driving over the crash on 7 June at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

He was given nine points, which with the six already on his licence, meant he was disqualified from driving for six months.