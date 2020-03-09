Lorry crashes over edge of roundabout
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Copdock roundabout crash: Driver banned from driving

Dashcam has captured the moment a lorry overturned "at speed" and was left dangling above a dual carriageway.

The crash happened on the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk which links the A12 and the A14, causing part of the railing to drop on to a vehicle below.

Petru-ionut Lungu, 33, of Trimley St Martin, Suffolk, admitted careless driving over the crash on 7 June at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.

He was given nine points, which with the six already on his licence, meant he was disqualified from driving for six months.

  • 09 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Moment 90mph police pursuit car in head-on crash