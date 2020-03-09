Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Copdock roundabout crash: Driver banned from driving
Dashcam has captured the moment a lorry overturned "at speed" and was left dangling above a dual carriageway.
The crash happened on the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk which links the A12 and the A14, causing part of the railing to drop on to a vehicle below.
Petru-ionut Lungu, 33, of Trimley St Martin, Suffolk, admitted careless driving over the crash on 7 June at Ipswich Magistrates' Court.
He was given nine points, which with the six already on his licence, meant he was disqualified from driving for six months.
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-51809248/copdock-roundabout-crash-driver-banned-from-drivingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window