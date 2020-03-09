Dashcam of the moment a lorry overturned on a flyover
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dashcam as lorry overturns on a flyover

The lorry was left overhanging the A14 on the Copdock roundabout in Suffolk in June 2019.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Mar 2020