Video

A pair of professional footballers have joined many others in a taking part in a new online trend.

Brett McGavin and Luke Woolfenden, who play for Ipswich Town, both posted videos on social media showing their keepy-uppies skills with a toilet roll.

Dubbed the #StayAtHomeChallenge, the trend came about as a way to keep entertained while social distancing and self-isolating during the coronavirus outbreak.

The hashtag has seen hundreds upload their attempts to social media.