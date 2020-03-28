The dancers with Down's syndrome who won't stop
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: The dancers with Down's syndrome who won't stop

A group of dancers with Down's syndrome have carried on performing via video-link after the coronavirus stopped them seeing each in person.

Project 21 - a musical theatre charity - have 70 members and normally meet up at the weekend in Ipswich and Colchester.

Founder Alex Munn said: "It's made us appreciate our group and look forward to seeing each other so much more."

  • 28 Mar 2020
Go to next video: Dancers with Down's syndrome take centre stage