Woman's garden run raises hundreds for charity

A woman raised almost £1,200 for charity by running miles in her back garden during the coronavirus lockdown.

Fiona Wilson, 47, from Ipswich, took on the challenge after the London Landmarks running event was cancelled.

The classical singer, who dressed as Mozart, raised money for the British Lung Foundation. The charity became important to her after she developed a lung disease in 2011.

She completed the 13-mile (21km) half marathon distance in three-and-a-half hours, with the final leg done in the local park to spare her knees from the constant turning in the garden.

"I think at times like this it really, really does help if you're a bit crackers," said Ms Wilson.