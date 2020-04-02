Delivering with a difference to those in need

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Rickshaw volunteers in Bury St Edmunds deliver supplies to those in isolation
Volunteer rickshaw riders are bringing a "smile" to people in self-isolation by delivering essential supplies during the coronavirus outbreak.
Bury St Edmunds Rickshaw normally offers free passenger trips for those who need help getting out and about.
Instead the Suffolk-based service is collecting shopping, and delivering medical prescriptions and food parcels.
One resident said it had given her "peace of mind" and given her something "to smile about".
02 Apr 2020
