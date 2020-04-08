Street has social distancing dance each day at 11am
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Woodbridge residents do daily social distancing dance

Dancing on the street is the way to get through the lockdown for people in Woodbridge in Suffolk.

At 11:00 BST every day, Warwick Avenue residents gather to dance together while following social distancing guidelines.

Organiser Anna Gooch said it helped people keep in touch during the coronavirus pandemic and get some fresh air.

"It's great, I love it," she said.

  • 08 Apr 2020
Go to next video: Street sings Happy Birthday to 100-year-old man