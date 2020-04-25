Caring for lambs and giant rabbits during lockdown

Video

With lambing season in full swing and many animals to feed, life remains busy at Suffolk Rural college despite the coronavirus lockdown.

With 800 students working from home, four staff members remain on site looking after its range of animals, from ewes and goats to snakes and giant rabbits.

They keep the students informed of what is going on through social media and film what they have been up to.

Animal technician demonstrator Jennifer Dow said: "Obviously we can't look after these guys [animals] remotely because they're here in the centre, so we're doing all that we can to come into the unit and make sure these guys are happy and healthy."