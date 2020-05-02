Charity song to spread 'positivity and hope'

Video

A singer-songwriter has released a charity single with all proceeds going to NHS Charities Together.

Serena Grant, 27, from Sudbury, Suffolk, penned "Stay Home", collaborating with other local musicians online.

She also asked friends, family, neighbours and members of the public to be featured in the video.

Ms Grant said the coronavirus lockdown meant she had lost all her gig income and became "quite down" about the situation, but decided to "turn a negative into a positive".

She said: "The key message from the song and the video is to know and realise that you're not on your own."