Video

Captain Tom Moore has recorded a video message for a fellow centenarian who is raising money for the NHS with a walking challenge.

Former nurse Joan Rich, 101, has vowed to walk 102 laps of her local park in Felixstowe, Suffolk, before her next birthday in September. So far she has raised £7,500.

War veteran Mr Moore captured the hearts of people worldwide when he walked 100 laps of his Bedfordshire garden during the coronavirus pandemic. In total he raised almost £33m for the health service.

Via video message, he told Mrs Rich: "Good luck. Sending my very best wishes to you and one piece of advice - tomorrow is a good day."

Mrs Rich, who also worked for the military police, thanked him for the message.