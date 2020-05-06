Chat group keeps athletes on track in lockdown

Video

An athletics coach and sprinter is using a chat group to help keep his athletes motivated during lockdown.

Lee Bowker normally trains senior and veteran runners with Elaine Phillips three times a week at Ipswich Harriers Athletics Club in Suffolk.

Instead, members have been training at home, and running on sand and grass while following social distancing rules.

"What we're trying to do is replicate our training sessions that we would do on the track, using whatever is available to us," he said.