Chat group keeps athletes on track in lockdown

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Chat group keeps Suffolk athletics club on track in lockdown
An athletics coach and sprinter is using a chat group to help keep his athletes motivated during lockdown.
Lee Bowker normally trains senior and veteran runners with Elaine Phillips three times a week at Ipswich Harriers Athletics Club in Suffolk.
Instead, members have been training at home, and running on sand and grass while following social distancing rules.
"What we're trying to do is replicate our training sessions that we would do on the track, using whatever is available to us," he said.
-
06 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-52557996/chat-group-keeps-suffolk-athletics-club-on-track-in-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window